Google Pixel 4 to come in a new ‘Mint Green’ colour, reveal leaked renders

A new Pixel 4 leak has showcased a ‘Mint Green’ colour option for the upcoming Google smartphone. The image renders were shared by Indiashopps website, which claims to have gotten these from sources close to the Pixel smartphone development team. Google itself has given everyone a sneak peek at the Pixel 4, and what it will look like from the back, but these renders reveal a lot more.

Advertising

For one, the Mint Green colour has a single tone, and this continues with the Black and White coloured options as well. Google Pixel series last here had a two-toned colour at the back, but the company is finally ditching that half-glass and half matte finish, which has been a part of the Pixel series since they launched. This has also been hinted in previous leaks and a close look at Google’s own image render reveals something similar.

The renders on Indiashopps also show that the Google Pixel 4 does not have a rear fingerprint sensor unlike the Pixel 3 series. Again this is more or less confirmed by the Pixel 4 ‘official’ image as well. Google will be going with the in-display fingerprint sensor, which has become an industry trend.

The front of the Pixel 4 renders also shows a rather prominent top bezel, there’s no notch this time unlike the Pixel 3 XL from last year. The dual-front cameras can also be seen in the image renders.

Advertising

The renders like other leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt. Still Google does introduce new colours each year with the Pixel phones, so a Mint Green option is not impossible. Last year with the Pixel 3 series, Google’s own teasers had hinted at a Mint Green, but that did not happen.

The Pixel 3 series had a ‘Not Pink’ colour option when it launched, though in India Google restricted the options to the White and Black coloured variants. With the Pixel 2, Google had ‘Kinda Blue’ colour option and a Black and White colour option as well in addition to the regular all black and all white colours. The original Pixel had a ‘Really Blue’ colour, which was much more vibrant than the one we saw on Pixel 2.

With the Pixel 4 series, the big change really will be the camera as Google might end up using a dual camera, though there is speculation that a third Time of Flight sensor will also be present. Google’s own teaser has cause some confusion on the camera front.

So far Google has relied on the power of its software to power the single camera’s Portrait, Night Sight features, but rivals are offering triple and even four cameras at the back. Exactly how the extra sensors impact Google Pixel 4’s camera performance will be closely watched.