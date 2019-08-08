Google Pixel 4 series leak reveals key specifications and launch date

Google will launch its new Google Pixel 4 lineup of smartphones on October 4 according to a report by 9to5Google. In the report, we also get to take a look at both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL’s key specifications and features.

According to the report, Pixel 4 will sport a 5.7-inch OLED display with a full HD+ resolution, whereas, the Pixel 4 XL will sport a 6.3-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. Both the devices will come equipped with a 90Hz display, which the company will call ‘Smooth Display’.

Both the devices will come with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The Pixel 4 will be backed by a 2,800mAh battery and the Pixel 4 XL will be backed by a 3,700mAh battery. Both of them will run the upcoming Android Q operating system out of the box.

It is also being said that the Pixel 4 series will debut an upgraded Google Assistant, which will have exclusive features for the devices. The devices will come with the Titan M security chip for storing sensitive data.

Also Read: Google Pixel 4: Air Gestures via Project Soli, Face Unlock and more confirmed

Coming to the cameras, both the devices will feature the same dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with PDAF paired with a 16MP telephoto sensor.

To recall, Google has already given us a look at how the upcoming Pixel 4 devices will look like and how will their Soli radar-based facial recognition and motion gesture system work.