Google Pixel 4 image renders show camera module might not be too bumpy

Google’s is expected to unveil its Pixel 4 series smartphones in October, but the internet giant has already shared a teaser for the device showcase the back of the phone, which will sport a square-shaped camera bump. But that has not stopped leaks and image renders for Google Pixel 4 series from appearing all over the internet. The latest one comes in the form of CAD render images by OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog that reveal a new colour alongside the design of the smartphone.

These renders are almost like the previous 360-degree render leak by OnLeaks and PriceBaba and the Pixel 4 is seen in a white colour option. This time, the image renders clearly shows the extent of the bump of the camera module, which doesn’t bulge out too much as was previously speculated.

The sensors on the right side of the earpiece on the top bezel are not clearly visible. As per these renders, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have thin bezels and a small chin, but the top bezel is quite broad to host a number of sensors to the left of the earpiece. In the renders, we can see a total of four sensors on the bezel, which may or may not include a camera sensor.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL screen protective covers, which were leaked earlier by tipster Ice universe, also carried cutouts for the sensors on top. However, the protective covers had a large cutout on the top right side, leaving out the entire space on the right side of the earpiece. It has been speculated that Pixel 4 series will carry Project Soli chipset that uses radar to detect hand movements and lets users control a smartphone via air gestures.

The square-shaped camera bump on the back carries three camera sensors and dual-LED flash. It has been speculated that Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will carry a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a Time-of-Flight sensor at the back.

Since there is no fingerprint sensor on the back, either on the back or on the power button, we can assume Google will put an in-display fingerprint sensor in its upcoming devices. The 3.5mm headphone jack is gone and the speaker grille is at the bottom.

Leaks and rumours suggest that the Pixel 4 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor where the Pixel 4 will have a 5.6-inch display and the Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.2-inch display. Google will reveal the Pixel 4 smartphones in October, going by the previous timelines. Earlier a Mint Green colour option was also leaked for the Pixel 4, and given that Google usually has a new colour for the Pixel phones, it would not be surprising to see this variant.

The phone are expected to continue with their premium pricing. Earlier BGR.com had revealed that Google Pixel 4 series will finally come with 6GB RAM instead of the 4GB RAM that we have seen on previous smartphones from the company. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL series will come with taller displays compared to the previous variants as well.