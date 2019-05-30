Google Pixel 4 screen protector render reveals dual punch-hole selfie camera

Google launched Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at a launch event in Mountain View, California. Now that the heat is off the budget smartphones of Google, the attention is back to its flagship of the year — Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL — expected to launch in October this year. A fresh leak of the Pixel 4 surfaced online in the form of a screen protector that is available for pre-order.

Advertising

The screen protector from Skinomi, a California based accessory company, shows a hole-punch cutout for two cameras in the upper right corner of the phone. There is also a which a render of the Pixel 4 in the background which shows a similar dual front camera as present in the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

The screen protector also has small horizontal cutouts on the top and bottom, which suggests the presence of stereo speakers on the Pixel 4. The render in the background also shows the front of the phone with speaker grille on both top and bottom along with slim bezels and no notch.

Earlier render leak posted at Slashleaks supports the stereo speaker and dual front camera at the Pixel 4. Another leak suggests that the phone will have capacitive touch buttons on the side, instead of physical buttons.

Advertising

Pixel 4 is said to come with a single front-facing camera whereas the Pixel 4 XL will come with dual front-facing cameras placed in a punch-hole design. It has also been reported that Google will have a dual rear camera setup for the Pixel 4XL, whereas the Pixel 4 will feature a single rear camera setup like the Pixel 3 series.

Also read | Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL codenames show up on AOSP website: Report

Codenames for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have also been leaked revealing the two phones being known as ‘Coral’ and ‘Flame’. Benchmark scores of the Pixel 4 XL have also leaked claiming 6GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

While it is given that the Pixel 4 series will run the newer Qualcomm flagship processor, it is better to take the benchmark scores with a pinch of salt, given these can be manipulated.