Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch timeline leaked

Google Pixel 4 will launch in October, reveals a leaked 2019 of US carrier Verizon. It also suggests that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be unveiled in August. A screenshot of the Verizon roadmap was put out on Twitter by tipster Evan Blass, which also mentions that the new iPhone models will come in September this year.

Notably, the Verizon roadmap is in line with when the big names like Google, Apple, and Samsung typically launch their new flagships every year. Google has so far stuck with October to unveil its premium Pixel series, with the exception of mid-end Pixel 3a series this year, which was launched in May.

It was speculated that Google might launch Pixel 4 earlier than October when it put out a teaser for the device on Twitter in a surprising move. However, it looks so far that the search giant has no such plans. The teaser reveals a square-shaped camera bump at the back and dual rear camera setup, a first on any Pixel phone.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note 9, which precedes the Galaxy Note 10 was launched at the company’s “Unpacked” event in New York in August in 2018, so it only makes sense that South Korean giant will announce the new phone around the same time-frame this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaked specifications and features hint at Exynos 9820 processor, glass back design, in-display fingerprint sensor, punch-hole display, and three cameras at the back. A Pro variant is rumoured as well, which will have slightly bigger screen size and quad rear camera setup.

Google Pixel 4 could launch in the second half of October, while the Galaxy Note 10 is expected in the second half of August. It looks like September iPhone event is also scheduled for the later part of the month, which is unlike Apple given new iPhone models are typically out in September beginning every year. The 2019 iPhone line-up is said to include three phones – iPhone XR 2, XI, and XI Max.