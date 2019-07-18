Google Pixel 4 reportedly spotted on train in London

Google Pixel 4 has been spotted again, this time on London’s Underground. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted by a 9to5Google reader Luis. What’s distinctive about the phone is its dual cameras with a built-in flash in a new square design. The phone’s design matches the official picture which Google teased on Twitter last month.

Advertising

The leaked picture of the Pixel 4 doesn’t tell much, as the device was covered in a fabric case. But we already know that the Pixel 4 features two rear cameras housed in a square-shaped camera bump.

This wouldn’t be the first time a Pixel phone was spotted in the wild ahead of the launch. Last year, a spy shot of Pixel 3 XL was leaked that revealed a massive screen notch featuring two selfie cameras. If you recall, the original Pixel was leaked in a restaurant in 2016.

Also read: So what exactly was Google trying to achieve by teasing Pixel 4 photos on Twitter

Advertising

Google Pixel 4 has been the most eagerly awaited flagship smartphone to hit the market in the second half of the year. The phone will succeed the Pixel 3, which was officially launched in October last year.

Not much is known about the Pixel 4 at the moment. Needless to say, it will pack top-of-the-line specifications and features. Expect the smartphone to feature a bezel-less OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, dual rear cameras, wireless charging, stereo speakers, and face unlock.

The next-generation Google Assistant will also be included. As one would expect, Google will launch the Pixel 4 in two variants: the standard Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.