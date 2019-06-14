Google Pixel 4: Release date, design, features and everything we know so far

Google Pixel 4 series, codenamed Coral and Flame for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, is expected to arrive in October 2019 but we are seeing leaks and rumours about the two devices even before the launch of Pixel 3A series. However, Google put an end to the design leaks, concept renders and rumours as it posted the back of the phone on Twitter.

But that still leaves quite a lot of blank space for speculations and rumours around the features, specifications and front panel of the Google Pixel 4.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Pixel 4 series.

There have been some reports in the past that indicated that Google has three independent teams working on the design and it will pick one out of the three. Whether it is true or not, Google has its final design for the Pixel 4 as it revealed via Made by Google Twitter handle.

The design is exactly the same as the CAD renders leaked by OnLeaks in collaboration with PriceBaba. The phone has an all-black body which hosts a white-coloured power button on the right edge above the volume rockers. On the back, there is a Google icon at the bottom and a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner, same as leaked iPhone XI renders.

The camera module hosts two camera sensors and a dual LED flash. There are two more points on the bump, one of which looks like a microphone for noise cancellation or laser autofocus. The other point may be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor or something else like a spectral sensor or flicker sensor.

The back panel does not sport a fingerprint sensor, which means the device could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. While Google left the front design completely to our guess, OnLeaks–PriceBaba renders — which are now more credible — reveal some more details about the upcoming Pixel 4.

The CAD renders show a USB-Type C port at the bottom and two speaker grilles at the bottom. The 3.5mm headphone jack is missing from the phone. The render shows a front-firing speaker at the top but it is not clear if it will have a notch. There are also reports that suggest that Google will have an upper bezel that will hold a total of five sensors for selfies and face detection.

Google Pixel 4 screen protector renders leaked in the past show off a punch hole display. The Pixel 4 carries a single camera hole whereas the Pixel 4 XL carries a dual front-facing camera hole. These renders also show stereo speakers on the front– one at the top and one at the bottom.

Pixel 4 is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage. The phone is also expected to run on Android Q operating system.