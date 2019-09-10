Google Pixel 4 promo video leaks online, shows off new features

A new day, a new Pixel 4 series leak. Just yesterday an orange coloured Google Pixel 4 device was shown in an image, and now an official promo video of the upcoming smartphone has appeared online. A Spanish website ProAndroid obtained a Pixel 4 promo video which shows off the air-gestures, improved Google Assistant, improved Night Sight mode and zooming capability.

In the Google Pixel 4 leaked video, one can see a broad bezel at the top of the device and a white uni-coloured white variant of the device with black coloured sides and white coloured power button on the right edge. The square-shaped camera bump can also be seen in the video.

The air gestures understand assistant

The promo video starts off by showing the air gestures. It says that the Pixel 4 is “made the Google way” and you can use it “without even having to touch it”. Then it shows off the capabilities of Google Assistant, which works on the device without an interface and continues to work seamlessly without popping up on the screen.

The video shows a person using voice commands to sort pictures from Google Photos. The user points towards an image and tells the assistant to share that specific image with one of his contacts. The user can also be seen telling the assistant to reply to a text message and the assistant works things out from the background.

Night mode that captures the stars

The video promo showcases the Night Sight on the Pixel 4, which appears to be similar as the Pixel 3 series, but the promo says that “you even get the stars”, followed by what looks like some level of zooming working with the night mode to click the night sky. This means that one of the camera sensors on the back of the device could be a telephoto lens, which has been mentioned in a 9to5Google report.

According to the report, Google Pixel 4 will launch on October 4 and it will come with dual rear cameras that will be a combination of a 12MP primary sensor with PDAF and a 16MP telephoto sensor. The report added that Pixel 4 will sport a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED display, whereas, the Pixel 4 XL will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ display. An XDA Developers report claims that both the devices will sport a display with a 90Hz refresh rate.