Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL codenames show up on AOSP website: Report

After the Pixel 4 was name-dropped in the AOSP (Android Open Source Project) source code earlier this month, the codenames for a total of three unreleased Google devices have been spotted in the AOSP Gerrit. As reported by 9to5Google, two of these three devices are the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL.

The report mentions that a comment was posted to the AOSP in order to fix a labelling issue with Android’s SELinux policy (a security module for the Linux Kernel, often fine-tuned on a device to device basis), where the developers try to explain the issue they are attempting to fix.

Within the comments, there is a list of internal files that is showing an error which includes codenames for two Panasonic devices along with six Google devices in the filename/path. As per the report, four of these are — Marlin (Pixel XL), Wahoo (a combined codename for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL), Crosshatch (Pixel 3 XL), and Bonito (Pixel 3a XL) — well known while the unknown devices are codenamed “Coral” and “Needlefish”.

The report points out that the latest beta version of the Google app mentions the codename “Coral” in relation to the Pixel 4 and additionally mentions “Flame” as the codename for the Pixel 4 XL. Thus, revealing the codenames for two Google Pixel devices in the development.

But “Needlefish” still remains a mystery. Rumor has it that it could be a standalone device running some form of Android operating system. But nothing is certain at the moment.

Benchmark data for the “Coral” or Google Pixel 4 suggests that it might come with as much as 6GB of RAM along with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. However, since, benchmarking data can be manipulated, it is better not to go along with these figures without any supporting evidence from some other source.