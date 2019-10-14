Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL listed for pre-order ahead of launch, key specs revealed

Google Pixel 4 series will be officially unveiled tomorrow, but it looks like Best Buy Canada already listed the phone up for pre-orders revealing all the key specifications and features of the new phone. The Pixel 4 series has seen its fair share of leaks, and the latest one just confirms what is already being seen as a given when it comes to the two phones.

According to 9to5Google, which first spotted the listing, that was later taken down, the pre-order listing highlight four key Pixel 4 points with the camera being the first one, which is obvious, given this is the USP of Google’s phones. Meanwhile, noted tipster, Evan Blass known as evleaks on Twitter has posted new promotional images of the Pixel 4 and the three colour options which are black, white and a new orange colour.

Based on the listing, Pixel 4 will let users take “studio-like photos anywhere” and it also looks like the camera app has been redesigned. A leaked image of the redesigned camera app was also shared by Evan Blass earlier. Other features highlighted are the the Quick Gestures via the Soli chip, which will let users control their phone without having to touch the device.

There’s also focus on the Google Assistant. Google is supposed to introduce the next-gen Assistant with the Pixel 4, which is supposed to be faster and more efficient. Of course, the listing also reveals the full specifications, which were already leaked online.

The Pixel 4 phones will come with a 90Hz refresh rate on the display, with the smaller Pixel 4 getting a 5.7-inch full HD+ screen, while the bigger one will have a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED screen. The Pixel 4 has a 2800 mAh battery, while the Pixel 4XL has a 3700 mAh battery. Both phones runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with 6GB RAM, with 64GB and 128GB storage.

The rear camera is 12MP with a 16MP secondary camera with 4K video recording and an 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording. The colours listed are Just Black and Clearly White.