Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launched with Soli chip, but it is not coming to India

Google’s premium smartphones: the Pixel 4 and its bigger screen variant the Pixel 4 XL are now official. The two Pixel 4 phones were announced at special event in New York. The Pixel series typically competes with the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy Note, Huawei Mate series in terms of specifications and prices. The Pixel 4 phones build on the legacy of the camera and add new tricks like Motion Sense gestures powered by a radar-based Soli chip along with a new Face Unlock feature, that was so far missing on the Pixel series.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: Price, India availability

The Google Pixel 4 will start at $799 and will be available from October 24. The bigger Pixel 4 XL will cost $899. Sadly the Pixel 4 phones will not be coming to India, and you can thank Project Soli for this. In an official statement, a Google spokesperson had this to say, “Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We determine availability based on a variety of factors, including local trends, and product features. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India.”

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: Specifications

The specifications for Pixel 4 are in line with what has been leaked. The Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch screen, while the Pixel 4 XL has 6.3-inch screen. The Pixel 4’s screen resolution is full HD+ (1080p), while the Pixel 4 XL has a 2K OLED display (1440p) Both phones run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and also come with Google’s custom Pixel core chip, which replaces the earlier Visual core chip. The Pixel core processor is meant to handle all AI-based imaging related tasks.

Google is finally increasing the RAM on its Pixel phones, which now come with 6GB RAM instead of the 4GB options we have seen so far. The storage options remain at 64GB and 128GB without a microSD slot. Pixel 4 phones come with unlimited storage at full resolution for all photos and videos on the Google Photos app, which is similar to what Google has offered in the past.

Pixel 4 series has an 8MP front camera, but the front is also packed with other sensors. There are two Face Unlock IR (Infrared cameras), a Face Unlock Dot projector, Face Unlock Flood illuminator and the Soli-radar chip. Google says that in the Pixel 4, Soli proactively turns on the face unlock sensors, recognising that the user may want to unlock the phone.

If the face is recognised, the phone will open even as the user is picking up the device, ensuring a more seamless way than what other devices offer. Google also says the face unlock feature will work in almost any orientation, even when someone is holding the device upside down. It will also support secure payments and app authentication too, similar to how Face ID on Apple’s iPhones offers.

The Soli-chip on the front will also support Motion Sense gestures, where a user will able to control the device without touching it. Google says a user will be able to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hand. The phone also comes with the Titan M which is where Google will store all face data and data related to the Soli radar sensor.

However, the Motion Sense feature is only functional in the US, Canada, Singapore, Taiwan and most European countries for now. India is not mentioned in the list of countries.

The camera on the Pixel 4 is a dual one, a break from the single camera that Google has so far stuck with on its phones. The main sensor is 12MP with f/1.8 aperture while there’s a 16MP telephoto sensor as well. The phone will come with a new, cleaner camera user interface with more improvements to the Night mode, and 2X optical zoom and the SuperZoom capabilities. Further, the Pixel 4 will support astrophotography at night, which means a user will be able to take a picture of the night sky with the stars in full view.

Battery on the Pixel 4 will 2800 mAh, while the Pixel 4 XL will sport a 3700 mAh battery. Both phones will run Android 10 and come with some features like Live Captions, the newer and faster Google Assistant as well. There’s also a new voice recording app with the ability to auto-transcribe text and let users search for a particular word in the audio recording itself. The colour options this time are black, white and orange for the Pixel 4 phones.