Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL launch tonight: How to watch live stream, timings, etc

The Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL smartphones will be officially revealed today at a special event in New York. The Pixel series is Google’s attempt to create a premium smartphone, and while past phones have won rave reviews for their camera, commercial success has eluded the series.

With Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google will be hoping to change some of that as it tries to offer a host of new features, including new Motion Gestures powered by its Soli-radar chip, along with an improved dual camera on the new phones.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL live stream link: Timings, how to watch

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL event starts at 10.00 am New York Time, which is 7.30 pm IST. Given this is a Google event, it will be streamed live on YouTube and link is already live. You can go to the MadeByGoogle YouTube account and set a reminder for the launch event.

Alternately, we have pasted the video link below. The official Google YouTube account also has a link for the live stream. Google is also hosting a live event on Twitter for this as well.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL: Expected specifications

It is safe to say that the Pixel 4 series has been the most leaked phones, and in fact Google itself revealed a picture of what the devices would look like, and gave out details on the Motion Sense and Face Unlock feature, which will be driven by the Soli sensor on the front of the device. Specifications of the Pixel 4 series have been leaked several times, the latest one coming via Best Buy Canada with a pre-order listing going live for both phones, though it was later take down.

The Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch screen, while the Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch screen, with the bigger one getting a 2K screen, while the smaller phone will have a full HD+ resolution. Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and Google is bumping up the RAM to 6GB this time, though storage options remain limited at 64GB and 128GB.

The Pixel 4 series will have an 8MP front camera and a 12MP+16MP dual rear camera. The phone will come with a new, cleaner camera user interface with more improvements to the Night mode, and it might even come with 8X zoom capabilities.

Further, the Pixel 4 could come with the ability to do astrophotography at night, which means you would be able to take a picture of the night sky with the stars in full view, provided they are visible in the area where you live. Either way, expect the Pixel 4 to focus even more on the camera.

Battery on the Pixel 4 will 2800 mAh, while the Pixel 4 XL will sport a 3700 mAh battery. Both phones will run Android 10 and come with some features like Live Captions, the newer and faster Google Assistant as well. The colour options this time are expected to be black, white and orange for the Pixel 4 phones.

Google Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, Nest Hub Mini

This is a Google hardware event, so expect more than just the Pixel 4 phones. A revamped Pixel Buds 2 are also expected, and these will likely sport a truly wireless design, unlike the original ones that launched with the Pixel 2 phone. When the Pixel Buds were introduced, there was a wire connecting the two ear buds, and they came with touch controls and a charging case.

But these did not receive such positive reviews. Google will be hoping to fix that with the Pixel Buds 2, given the wireless headphone department has so much more competition from AirPods to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds to options from Sony, Sennheiser, etc.

Leaks have also indicated that Pixelbook Go is on the way as well and it will be a laptop powered by ChromeOS. 9to5Google revealed that the Pixelbook Go will have 13.3-inch display, will be powered by Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processors. A new Nest Hub mini speaker is also expected at the event.