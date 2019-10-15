Google Pixel 4 launch event live blog (7:30PM IST): All the latest news as it happens

Toggle Menu Sections
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Launch Event, Price, Specifications Live Updates: Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL is launching today at an event in New York.

Google Pixel 4 Launch Event Live:

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Launch Price, Specifications Live Updates: It’s that time of year again when all eyes turn to Google for its big fall event. Google has scheduled an event in New York City for October 15, where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 4, alongside the Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds 2 and possibly a Pixel Watch.

Of course, the star of the show will be the Pixel 4, alongside the larger Pixel 4 XL. Both phones are set to have a rear camera comprised of two sensors. The Pixel 4 will probably have a 90Hz display refresh rate and will run Android 10 mobile operating system.

Google also already confirmed that the Pixel 4 will have a feature called “Motion Sense,” which means that it will have a Project Soli chip built-in that uses radar to detect hand gestures near the phone. The company is also adding FaceID-like secure unlocking in the Pixel 4.

The Google Pixel 4 event starts at 10.00 am local time, which is 7.30 pm IST. The event will be live-streamed on MadeByGoogle YouTube channel. You can also catch the live updates of the event right here.

Google is hosting a special event in New York to unveil the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices. As per the report, the Pixel 4 will have a 5.7-inch FHD+ screen, while the Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch 2K screen. Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The Pixel 4 series is reported to have an 8MP front camera and a 12MP+16MP dual rear camera setup. The phone will come with improvements to the Night mode and there's a possibility that it will have 8X zoom capabilities.

At the event, Google might unveil other hardware too. It is expected that it will launch the Google Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, and Nest Hub Mini at the event.

