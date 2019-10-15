Google Pixel 4 launch event live blog (7:30PM IST): All the latest news as it happens

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Launch Price, Specifications Live Updates: It’s that time of year again when all eyes turn to Google for its big fall event. Google has scheduled an event in New York City for October 15, where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 4, alongside the Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds 2 and possibly a Pixel Watch.

Of course, the star of the show will be the Pixel 4, alongside the larger Pixel 4 XL. Both phones are set to have a rear camera comprised of two sensors. The Pixel 4 will probably have a 90Hz display refresh rate and will run Android 10 mobile operating system.

Google also already confirmed that the Pixel 4 will have a feature called “Motion Sense,” which means that it will have a Project Soli chip built-in that uses radar to detect hand gestures near the phone. The company is also adding FaceID-like secure unlocking in the Pixel 4.

The Google Pixel 4 event starts at 10.00 am local time, which is 7.30 pm IST. The event will be live-streamed on MadeByGoogle YouTube channel. You can also catch the live updates of the event right here.