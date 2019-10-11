Google Pixel 4: More product images leaked, show camera app and gestures

Google Pixel 4 launches next week on October 15, and nearly all details and upcoming features about the phone have leaked online from the Motion Gestures to the new Google Assistant to the even camera samples. The latest set of photos have been shared by well-known tipster Evan Blass, better known as Evleaks on Twitter.

Advertising

Blass has posted four images, which look like press images showing the Pixel 4 in all its glory. The Pixel 4 in a black and white colour option can be seen in the photo and the camera bump is very much visible. The front of the device also shows a very prominent top bezel, which would not be surprising considering Google is planning to pack in a lot of sensors for the Motion Gestures and Face Unlock, which will be powered by the radar-based Project Soli chip.

Google Pixel 4’s camera app can also been in the photos. In one photo, someone is seen using the gestures with a music app on the Pixel 4. According to a previous list, Google Pixel 4’s Motion Gestures will work with apps like Spotify, Google Play, YouTube Music, JioSaavn, Wynk, etc. However, India was not listed as one of the countries where the gestures will be work, which could be because Google is still waiting approval for radar-chip.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL expected specifications

The Pixel 4 series will also come with 90Hz displays, with the smaller Pixel 4 getting a 5.7-inch screen full HD+ screen, while the bigger Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inches display with 2K resolution.

Advertising

Both will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The Pixel 4 series will have a dedicated “Pixel Neural Engine” as well for AI and ML tasks related to image, and replaces the Pixel Visual Core we saw in last year’s Pixel 3 phones.

Read more: Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL preview: Everything we know so far

The Pixel 4 series will also make a leap to dual cameras, a trend that Google has resisted so far. The Pixel 4 is expected to come with 12MP dual-pixel sensor and 16MP ultra-wide sensor. An improved Night Sight feature, and all-new Motion mode for shooting action shots is also expected. The Pixel 4 will reportedly feature a 2800mAh battery, and the Pixel 4 XL will have a 3700mAh battery.