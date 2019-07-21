Google Pixel 4 leaks: Project Soli, square-shaped camera, and launch date

New details on Google Pixel 4 have started to surface. Back in June, Google gave us an official sneak preview of Pixel 4, and now we may know what the device could look like when it launches later this year. Prolific phone leaker Ice Universe has shared two images on Twitter of what is claimed to be the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL screen protectors.

Advertising

Interestingly, the images show off a number of cut-outs on the “forehead” bezel, which many believe are likely for its two selfie cameras and the long rumoured “Face Authentication” feature. It’s being reported that Android Q will natively support an iPhone-style FaceID system and the Pixel 4 will be the first phone to feature facial recognition sensors.

Another mysterious oval-shaped sensor on the right of the earpiece could be used for gesture control. Speculation is rife that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL might come with the Project Soli chipset. In case you are not aware, Soli uses radar to detect hand movements that can control a phone or smartwatch. The project was first revealed by Google in 2015.

Separately, @OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog published leaked CAD-based renders of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. These renders purportedly reveal the overall dimensions of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The renders give us a good look at the front side of the two phones, which feature a larger forehead and gigantic bezels.

Advertising

Also read: Google Pixel 4 reportedly spotted in London, gives another peak at rear camera

Around the back, the images confirm a squares-shaped camera array, featuring two cameras. The camera system is similar to what Apple may add in the next iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 11. There is no fingerprint scanner on the back suggesting that Google will either go with facial recognition setup seen on the iPhone X or use an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There is a lot we still don’t know about the Pixel 4, like the price, release date and full specifications. Last month, Google confirmed that the next Pixel smartphone will be called the Pixel 4. Google typically released new hardware in October.

Are you excited about Google Pixel 4? Let us know in the comments below.