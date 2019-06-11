Google Pixel 4 leaked schematics show square camera bump, missing fingerprint scanner

Google is expected to launch its next flagship the Google Pixel 4 sometime later this year. There have already been some leaks related to the upcoming smartphone over the internet since the past one month. Now some leak based renders have emerged on the web which suggests that the smartphone will have a square bump at the back which will house the camera.

Advertising

The renders which were published by OnLeaks in partnership with PriceBaba, reveal that the square bump at the back of the phone will be having at least two cameras if not three. If this really happens, it would be the first time Google will use multiple cameras at the back of its smartphones. The previous Pixel models have single cameras at their backs.

Furthermore, the next Pixel smartphone is expected to retain the notch display which was there on the Pixel 3 devices that were launched last year. The renders also reveal that the fingerprint scanner is missing at the back, which indirectly suggests that the technology giant may go for an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock system.

However, the report notes that the latest renders are based on the early prototyping schematics and may change before the final product is officially launched.

Advertising

According to the renders, the Pixel 4 smartphone will be coming with a square camera module which appears similar to leaked renders of the iPhone XI. the earpiece of the phone hints that the company will be retaining the notch which could be similar to the Pixel 3 XL which was launched last year.

It also shows that there will be two speaker grills at the bottom edges along with a USB Type-C port at the center. Physical buttons for volume and power can be seen on the right-hand side of the device. there is no 3.5mm port for headphones.

Also read: Google made $4.7 billion from the news industry in 2018, study says

Apart from this, nothing more is known about Google Pixel 4 at this moment but some leaked benchmarks have suggested that the smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with 6GB of RAM. It is likely to come with the latest Android Q operating system. Expect Google to launch the Pixel 4 flagship smartphone towards the end of the year.