Google Pixel 4: Leaked images show thick bezels, square camera bump

We are a few months away from the release of the Pixel 4, and it seems that the information on the device continues to leak on a daily basis. Now, today a new batch of pictures (via XDA-Developers) have made to the internet

The Google Pixel 4 was spotted in real-life images, which showed of its square-shaped camera module, Sprint’s logo on the back, and the large thick bezel for the Soli radar chipset. The upcoming phone seems to have a reasonably sized display, although some said that it could sport a 5.7-inch with a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the photos reveal that there will be no fingerprint scanner on the back of the device, meaning the phone will use a FaceID-like biometric solution.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the Pixel 4 will be its cameras. This time though, the phone will have two rear cameras, instead of a single camera, as it was the case of the Pixel 3 XL. The setup will consist of a 12MP and 16MP camera.

Google Pixel 4 has been the most anticipated smartphone to launch in the second half of the year. The company confirmed two new features of the upcoming Pixel 4 in a blog post. The phone will use the Soli radar chip that Google has been working for five years. The chipset will enable motion gesture controls for things like snoozing alarms, skipping songs, etc. The device also features a FaceID-like biometric system for faster and secure unlocking of the device.

These images of an alleged Google Pixel 4 just started floating around on Telegram. No idea of the true source or if they’re legit. pic.twitter.com/ooPKkDudZA — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 27, 2019

It’s being said that Google might reveal the Pixel 4 series sometime in early October. Last year’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were announced in the month of October.