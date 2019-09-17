Google Pixel 4 launch on October 15 in New York: Here’s what we know

Google is going to host its next ‘Made by Google’ event on October 15 in New York City. The technology giant has started sending out invites to the press which states “Come see a few new things Made by Google”. The company is expected to unveil its much-awaited Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones in this event along with other Google devices which include a Pixelbook 2 and new Google Home speakers.

There is also a live stream of the event on YouTube that asks viewers to tune in on October 15 at 10 am EST (7:30 pm IST) to see a “few new things” Made by Google. The invite was shared on Twitter by YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

Tis the season! Google has invited media to an October 15th event in NYC. Pixel 4 is coming… pic.twitter.com/hE6cspyMKT — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 16, 2019

In an unusual move, back in June, the technology giant had confirmed the existence of the Pixel 4, months prior to its planned release. The company had given a sneak peek into its upcoming flagship on Twitter, releasing an image of the Pixel 4 in June itself even though the phone was not expected before October.

Apart from the images, Google had also revealed earlier that its Pixel 4 will be having FaceID-like unlocking mechanism, instead of a regular fingerprint scanner on the back. The smartphone will also come with a soli radar chip, which detects hand movements using radars.

As far as we know, the Pixel 4 series will be comprised of two smartphones – the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL – which will be featuring 90Hz displays, Snapdragon 855 processor and dual-cameras on the back.

This apart, Google is also expected to pull the curtains off the Pixel 4a at the company’s October 15 event, however, so far very little has been revealed. A code found in the upcoming Google Camera app hints at the existence of the Pixel 4a, which is codenamed “needlefish.” 9to5Google has found a reference to a “needlefish” device, alongside the “Coral” and “Flame” codenames. The publication suspects that Google might be preparing a third Pixel smartphone that could debut with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.