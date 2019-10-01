Google Pixel 4 image renders leaked ahead of launch of October 15

Google Pixel 4 will launch on October 15, but ahead of the official announcement, we are seeing more leaks around the device. New image render of Google Pixel 4 has been shared by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. The photo gives a good look at the upcoming device, revealing the placement of the Soli chip, front camera, and speaker on the top bezel of the display, something that Google had already revealed in an official teaser image.

Of course, the most prominent change from the previous Pixel devices will be the square-shaped camera module. The square-shaped camera bump at the back was also revealed by Google in an official teaser image previously. The module will host two rear camera lenses, which is a first for the Pixel devices and an LED flash.

In a separate blog post, Google also shared how its face unlock and Soli motion-sensing radar will work. An official image posted by the company revealed the placement of the Face unlock IR camera, front camera, Soli radar chip, etc. Google claimed that the face unlock on Pixel 4 is different from what is available on the existing smartphones.

Pixel 4 will ship with two face unlock-IR cameras, which will unlock the phone almost instantly without the need of lifting up the device, thanks to Soli that will recognise when a user would want to unlock the phone and so it will turn on the face unlock sensors as they reach for Pixel 4.

Google says the face unlock will work even if the phone is being held upside down. Using the Soli powered Motion Sense, users can skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls by waving hands.

Google is expected to launch two phones in its Pixel 4 series including Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The phones will likely have a similar design, except for maybe the battery and screen size. We will need to wait for an official launch to know more. Google Pixel 4 phones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.