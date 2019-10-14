Google Pixel 4 event 2019: Here’s what to expect

Google is expected to launch new Pixel 4 smartphones, Nest-branded smart speakers, Pixel Buds and perhaps a few other devices, including the Pixelbook Go, at its annual fall event in New York on October 15. The event will take place at 10 am US Eastern Time (7:30 pm India Standard Time) and be live-streamed on YouTube. Here’s what you need to know about Google’s October 15 event.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL smartphones

Google will unveil new Pixel smartphones at its October 15 event. This year, we are going to see two Pixel 4 smartphones with the all-new design, improved cameras and processors. Much like last year, the Pixel 4 is expected to come in two sizes: standard and XL. As Google has already confirmed, both phones will feature a Soli radar chip that enables touchless gestures and more secure face unlock authentication.

One big selling point of the Pixel 4 will be its cameras. This year, Google is adding two cameras on the back of Pixel 4. There will be a regular 12MP primary lens and a secondary telephoto lens capable of 8x digital zoom. The Pixel 4 might have a new astrophotography mode and a mode for capturing quick action shots.

Of course, Google has championed low-light photography with Night Sight on the Pixel phones. We can expect the Pixel 4 to take Night Sight to a whole new level, thanks to Google’s expertise in computational photography and clever software implementation.

But despite being coming from Google, the Pixel lineup of phones have failed to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the premium smartphone segment. Limited retail distribution and poor carrier support are some of the reasons why Google never managed to take the Pixel brand beyond the geeks.

Also, the Pixel brand caters to a limited audience only interested in the camera, unlike Apple which covers a broad set of users. “While Pixel smartphones demonstrate Google’s willingness to more tightly integrate hardware and software à la Apple, they have not been a massive sales success story for now,” said Thomas Husson, principal analyst at Forresters.

“For the new Pixel 4 smartphones to be successful, Google will have to accelerate retail execution and partnerships with telcos, as well as demonstrate that tighter integration with Android 10 delivers a better experience than the new iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices,” he added.

Don’t expect Google to launch a 5G variant of the Pixel at Tuesday’s event. “Given the slow 5G start and limited consumer benefits, Google may wait for 2020 for a 5G edition,” according to Husson.

All-new Google Assistant

Apart from the Pixel 4 lineup, Google will also demonstrate its AI prowess with the next-generation Google Assistant. First debuted at this year’s I/O in May, the next-generation Google Assistant will first come to the Pixel 4 before hitting other Android phones in the coming months. It will run on-device, and is claimed to be 10 times faster than the old Assistant. Expect Google to spend considerable time showing off the new Assistant on the Pixel 4 at its Tuesday event.

Pixel Buds, Nest Mini also expected

Google’s October event is usually centered around the new Pixel phones and other devices, like the Nest Mini which will compete with Amazon’s Echo Dot. The event is expected to follow the same pattern — the rumour mill suggests we’ll see new Pixel Buds, which will rival Apple’s AirPods.

Husson expects Google will likely update the Pixel Buds, focusing on a more “affordable price” and improving the basic headphone experience with “wireless capability”, and insisting less on the niche real-time translation features.

Other Google products potentially launching on October 15 include a 13-inch Pixelbook Go. The new Chromebook would come in either Full HD or 4K options. Unlike the original Pixelbook, the new model is said to have a clamshell form factor.