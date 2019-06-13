Google teases design of Pixel 4 earlier than expected

Following dozens of different render leaks and concept designs, Google decided to put an end to the rumours regarding the look of the upcoming Pixel 4. Made by Google Twitter account tweeted the first picture of the upcoming flagship phone which reveals its back design completely.

The black coloured smartphone has a square-shaped camera bump on the top left side of the back. The module hosts two rear cameras, a first for the Pixel devices and an LED flash. There are two unknown points on the bump, one of which may be a microphone for noise cancellation.

The phone’s right edge carries volume toggle and a white coloured power button. The Google logo is at the bottom of the back but there is no fingerprint sensor. Google might use an in-display fingerprint scanner or go with 3D face unlock.

Over the past couple of months, the internet was swarmed by the torrents of Pixel 4 design leaks and renders. And these concepts were not in line with each other. The design revealed by Google is similar to the recent render published by OnLeaks in partnership with PriceBaba.

This render leak reveals two speaker grilles at the bottom edges along with a USB Type-C port at the centre. If you look closely at the picture tweeted by made by Google, you can spot the cutout for the USB port at the bottom.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

As per the render, there is no 3.5mm audio jack and the front design reveals only an earpiece placed at the top. It is not clear whether the Pixel 4 will carry a notch like Pixel 3 series or go with a top bezel.

The Pixel 4 is rumoured to launch in October and will likely run the latest Android Q operating system. However, since Pixel 4 design has been revealed by Google itself, there is a tiny bit of possibility that the phone might launch sooner than expected.