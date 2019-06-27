Google Pixel 4’s camera could get this feature from Apple’s iPhones

Smartphone manufacturers are focusing on their cameras and the image quality is getting better each year with new flagship devices. Google Pixel is among the smartphones that have the best camera and looks like it aims to leap to the position of an undisputed leader with the Pixel 4 as it targets the colour range this time.

Advertising

Apple iPhones (7 and later) capture images in P3 gamut, which is a colour range that is 25 per cent larger than the standard RGB colour space used in Android phones. And that may be the reason why many argue that the latest iPhone captures better images than Android flagship as the former captures colours that are outside of the sRGB colour range. However, the XDA Developers spotted code in Google’s camera app that suggests the company might add support for the P3 gamut, which will most likely debut with the upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone.

P3 or DCI-P3 is a wider colour gamut that covers wider range of colours than the sRGB. Pictures clicked in this colour space are able to produce more hues, variations and details.

To see the difference between sRGB and P3-gamut shot, one needs to have a DCI-P3 compatible display, which is not an issue as many high-end Android smartphones come with such display. Also, nearly all the camera sensors are capable of capturing colour outside the sRGB colour gamut but the problem lies elsewhere.

Advertising

As per the report, camera app and the photo viewer apps need to properly support it, which Google hasn’t added yet in the Android. That’s the reason why Android devices do not properly display wide-colour photos shared by Apple users on social media. As per the report, right now, only Samsung’s Gallery app is the only relevant Android app that colour manages photos.

Also read | Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL case renders reveal dual rear cameras, uniform colour

XDA Developers found the code in the Google camera app that allowed for wide-gamut P3 colour capture and they compiled a build that could toggle that feature. They tested it out and posted a loop that switches between sRGB capture and new P3 wide-colour gamut. The difference between the colours of two images is clearly visible with the P3 image appearing more true-to-life and carrying higher colour contrast.

Google had announced the wide colour photography in the past but it pulled it back at the time of Pixel 3. With the code making its way into the camera app, Google could roll out the wider-gamut in Pixel 4.