Google Pixel 4 could launch on October 15, unboxing video reveals full details

Google Pixel 4 could launch on October 15, suggests a new image shared by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter. Blass shared an image render of the Pixel 4’s front, where the display shows the date as Tuesday, October 15 and time 10 am, hinting the Pixel 4 launch event could take place on this date. The tweet read, “Google Fall Event: 10/15?”.

Google typically announces its new flagship Pixel series in the first week of October every year. The first-generation Pixel phones and Pixel 2 series were both launched on October 4 in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Last year, Google chose October 9 to launch Pixel 3 series. This year, it seems the launch date could be pushed a little further.

Even ahead of the official launch, Pixel 4 phones have leaked in several images, videos and the most noticeable change is the square-shaped camera module similar to the Apple iPhone 11 series. Pixel 4 is also said to launch in a bright orange or coral colour option, which is another prominent change.

It looks like Google will ditch its dual-tone back design as well. Instead, the phones could come in a single-tine finish in three colour options – white, black, and coral/orange. All colour options will have a matte finish, except for black, which will sport a glossy finish, reveals a video from YouTube channel Rabbit TV.

Another video posted on YouTube channel AnhEm TV reveals Pixel 4 in white colour model. The phone appears to have an overall matte finish, including on the sides. The video also revealed the menu setting for Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate. However, there will also be the option of switching between 60Hz and 90Hz display dynamically.

The expected specifications of Pixel 4 are 6.23-inch screen (3040 x 1440 resolution), Snapdragon 855 processor, and 6GB RAM. Pixel 4 series could sport dual rear cameras, a combination of a 12MP primary sensor with PDAF and a 16MP telephoto sensor, which is an upgrade on single back cameras on Pixel series so far. For authentication, Google Pixel 4 is said to rely on Apple Face ID-like face unlock feature.