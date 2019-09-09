Google Pixel 4 could launch in orange colour, hints leaked image

Google Pixel 4 series could be unveiled early October. Ahead of the official launch, we are seeing more leaks around the smartphone. A recent image on Chinese social networking site Weibo shows off the phone in a new orange colour variant in addition to white and black.

Three units of Google Pixel 4 in black, white, and orange colour variants are seen kept facedown in the photo. The highlight will be its revamped rear camera placement. Pixel 4 will have a square-shaped camera module, which is a major design change from the Pixel 3 series that sport a single rear camera.

Last year as well, Google announced a new colour variant for Pixel 3 series, though it was a more subtle “Not Pink” apart from the black and white colour options. It looks like Google could introduce a brighter colour variant this time around, though the image needs to be taken with a pinch of salt since there is no official confirmation.

Google itself has confirmed Soli radar chip and Face ID-like biometric system for authentication for Pixel 4. Google is said to be working on the radar chip for close to five years and it enables motion gesture controls for tasks like snoozing alarms, skipping songs, etc.

According to a report by 9to5Google, which also revealed the specifications of Pixel 4 series, the phones will launch on October 4. Amon key specifications are dual rear cameras on the Pixel 4 series, a combination of a 12MP primary sensor with PDAF paired with a 16MP telephoto sensor.

The report added that Pixel 4 will sport a 5.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, whereas, the Pixel 4 XL will sport a 6.3-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. Both the devices will feature a 90Hz display, which the company is calling ‘Smooth Display’, and 6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB of internal storage.