Google Pixel 4 could come with improved dual-SIM support: Report

Google Pixel 4 upcoming flagship could come with dual-SIM support. A recent change in the AOSP (Android Open Source Project) Gerrit system shows that the next Pixel flagship will have a built-in dual-SIM functionality, reports XDA Developers.

Advertising

Although Pixel 3 supports dual-SIM, it does not feature proper dual-SIM support. As you’re already familiar, the Pixel 3 comes with a regular nanoSIM and eSIM support. While technically the Pixel 3 does offer dual-SIM support, the SIMs could not be used at the same time. Most Android smartphones come with Dual-SIM, Dual Active (DSDA) support, meaning users would be manually able to choose which SIM to be used for calls and data. It’s being said that the Pixel 4 will get Dual SIM, Dual Active (DSDA) functionality.

Apart from that, not much is known about Pixel 4 at the moment. However, the recently filed patent by Google could reveal some information about the next-generation Pixel-branded smartphone. The patent, which recently popped up on the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s website, shows a smartphone with an all-screen design.

It’s too early to speculate about the Pixel 4, but the sketches show that the mysterious device will have no notch, two-tone back, a fingerprint scanner and a single rear camera, like the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3.

Advertising

Google launched Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones in October and both smartphones have been praised for their exceptional cameras. Speculation is rife that Google could be working on more affordable versions of the Pixel 3 lineup, likely to be called the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite. The phones are expected to make their debut in the first half of 2019. We don’t know the exact release date yet, but the announcement could be made at this year’s Google I/O in May.