Google Pixel 4 camera samples, full specifications leaked ahead of October 15 launch

One of the highlights of the Pixel phones has been the camera and it looks like with the Pixel 4 series, Google plans to take it up a notch Camera samples from the Pixel 4, including improved Night Sight shots and Astrophotography images have been shared online by 9to5Google. In a separate post, the website has also revealed full specifications of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones. Google is hosting the Pixel 4 launch event on October 15 in New York.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications

According to 9to5Google, both Pixel phones have a 90Hz OLED display, which has also been reported earlier. The Pixel 4 has a smaller 5.7-inch full HD+ display while the bigger Pixel 4 XL has a 6.3-inch Quad HD resolution display. Both phones run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, but there’s also a Pixel Neural Core.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 2 series had a dedicated Visual Core image processor, which was designed by Google. This looks like it will be replaced by the Pixel Neural Core, which will be capable of processing images using neural network techniques, according to the report.

RAM on both phones will be 6GB, an upgrade from the 4GB RAM we have seen on the past Google Pixel phones. The storage space options remain 64GB or 128GB, according to the leaked list. The camera specifications are 12MP Dual-Pixel camera, and a 16MP telephoto sensor.

Battery size on the Pixel 4 is mentioned as 2800 mAh, while Pixel 4 XL gets a 3700 mAh battery. Compared to the Pixel 3 last year, the Pixel 4 is actually getting a battery downgrade, because the earlier phone had 2915 mAH battery. The Pixel 3 XL had a 3430 mAh battery, so Pixel 4 XL gets a slight upgrade.

It is also mentioned the phones will come with Stereo speakers, Titan M Security Module, Face unlock, Motion Sense. The last two features have already been confirmed by Google, which will rely on its radar-based Project Soli chipset to power these features. Both phones will get Android OS with three years of security and OS updates.

The report also mentions the phones will come with a USB-C to USB-C cable, an 18W USB-C power adapter, and a Quick Switch Adapter. It looks like the Pixel Buds are not mentioned in the box, so they might not ship with the phones in the US.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL camera samples

The website has also revealed Pixel 4’s camera samples, which show dramatic improvements on the photography front, including the front-facing Portrait images. The images are warmer, much brighter, and the colours look very punchy, based on the leaked samples.

But it would also appear that Pixel 4’s camera will be capable astrophotography, with samples showing images of Milky Way taken at night by the phone. Such kind of photography is not possible with smartphones, so Pixel 4 does offer this, it would make the phones stand out against the competition.