Google Pixel 4: Air Gestures via Project Soli, Face Unlock and more confirmed

Google just released a teaser video for the Pixel 4 confirming two of its features that have been speculated for quite some time now– face unlock and air gestures. The video titled “(Don’t) hold the phone: new features coming to Pixel 4”, shows off these two new features as a next step for “ambient computing”.

A woman walks up to a locked Pixel 4 which gets unlocked without her doing anything. From there, she steps back and proceeds to skip through songs by moving her hand before the Pixel 4 screen without ever actually touching it. Google also shared a blog post explaining the motion sensor and face unlock feature along with an image showing all the components on the top bezel of the Pixel 4.

Pixel 4 is shown carrying not one but two face-unlock IR cameras. Starting from the left, there is a face unlock IR camera, a front-facing camera, an ambient light/proximity sensor, audio port, Soli radar chip (for motion sensing), face unlock dot projector, another face-unlock IR camera, and a face-unlock flood illuminator.

Motion sense

The motion sense showcased in the teaser video works through the Soli motion-sensing radar, which it says is a miniature version of an actual radar that is used to detect planes and other large objects. Pixel 4 uses hardware sensor and “software algorithm” to sense small motions around the phone, recognise gestures, and detect when the user is nearby.

As per the blog post, the Soli powered Motion Sense can be used to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls by waving hands. However, Google also says that Motion Sense will be available in select countries only.

Face unlock

Google says that the face unlock feature on Pixel 4 is different than what is available on other smartphones. As shown in the teaser, users will not need to lift the device to unlock it but the Soli will recognise that you want to unlock the phone and so it will turn on the face unlock sensors as you reach for Pixel 4.

Google says the face unlock will work in almost any orientation — even if you’re holding it upside down. Additionally, the feature can be used for secure payments and app authentication too.

Google claims that the face unlock and motion sensor data is not saved or shared with other Google services. It says that the images used for facial recognition and the Soli sensor data are stored within the phone and never leave the device. As per the blog post, the face data is securely stored in Pixel’s Titan M security chip.