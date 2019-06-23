Google Pixel 4/4XL case renders reveal uniform colour scheme, dual rear cameras

Days after Google posted an early look at the back panel design of its upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone, alleged Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL case renders have surfaced online giving a clearer view at the next Google flagship device. The renders reveal a similar design but a different colour at the back, which highlights two rear cameras at the back placed in a square-shaped camera bump.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shared images on Twitter which show transparent protective cases for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL along with renders of the two phones. The leaked image shows a uniform colour scheme of the back, which is different from the two-tone finish seen at previously launched Pixel phones so far.

The images show volume rockers and power buttons on the right edge of the blue coloured device which is in line with the image shared by Made by Google on Twitter. However, unlike the official images, which were too dark to clearly see anything, these renders show a dual camera setup at the back placed in a square camera bump.

The leaked images show an LED flash at the bottom of the bump and a hole for the microphone at the top. Notably, the official images seemed to showcase an extra sensor beside the microphone sensor, which was speculated to be a ToF sensor or something else.

This mystery sensor is absent in these case renders. OnLeaks and PriceBaba shared CAD renders of the Pixel 4 smartphone which also did not give a clear picture of the camera bump to make sense of that extra sensor.

The newly leaked case renders show a USB port, speaker grille, and SIM slot at the bottom identical to the previous renders. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back which suggests an in-display fingerprint scanner.