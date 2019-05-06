Google Pixel 3a XL will cost more than OnePlus 6T in India, price leak suggests

In exactly two days from now, Google Pixel 3a XL will be made available in India. We know everything there is to know about the premium mid-range smartphone, including its design, specifications and retail availability.

The handset’s price has already been leaked for various international markets, and now a new piece of information gives us what appears to be the official price of the Pixel 3a XL in India. According to a report by SlashLeaks, Google Pixel 3a XL will cost Rs 44,999 when it launches in India on May 8. That is the equivalent of around $648 in the US, and around 579 Euros in Europe.

If this Google Pixel 3a XL price is accurate, it means the handset will be sold for a premium in India. This would make the Pixel 3a XL more expensive than the OnePlus 6T, which costs Rs 37,999 for the base version. In fact, the base variant of the OnePlus 6T can be purchased for as low as Rs 32,999 during the Amazon Summer Sale.

Apart from the leaked retail price, this report mostly confirms what we’ve heard before. The Pixel 3a XL will come with a 6.0-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, 12.2MP single rear camera, 8MP AI front-facing snapper, and 18W fast-charging support.

The new handset is set to launch tomorrow at Google I/O, before going on sale in India on May 8. However, it appears that the Pixel 3a XL is likely to arrive as one of the most expensive smartphones with a Snapdragon 710 processor. The smaller mode, Pixel 3a, will also be made available alongside the Pixel 3a XL.

All of these details should be confirmed at Google’s annual developer conference, which will take between May 7 and May 9 in Mountain View, California. The keynote will be delivered by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.