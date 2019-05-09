Google Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy S10e: Comparison of specifications, features

Pixel 3a series is the latest offering from Google, where it is entering the ‘mid-premium segment’ with a starting price of $399 in the US. In India, though the Pixel 3a series is more expensive starting at Rs 39,999 and plays in a similar price bracket as the OnePlus phones and the newly launched Galaxy S10e.

Advertising

Google Pixel 3a XL, which is the bigger variant will cost Rs 44,999 in India. Google is limiting these phones to one variant for now. We compare the Pixel 3a XL against the OnePlus 6T and Samsung Galaxy S10e, which have emerged as best-sellers in this mid-premium category in India.

Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy S10e: Design, Display

The Pixel 3a XL has a plastic body, but a similar glass/metal-like finish at the back. Google has also added the headphone jack to this phone, though there is no IP rating for water or dust resistance. The display on the bigger Pixel 3a XL is 6-inches with FHD+ resolution at 2160 x 1080. Google is using a gOLED at 402 ppi density with 18:9 aspect and a Dragon Trail glass on top. This is an Always-on Display as well without a notch, though Google has kept the prominent top and bottom bezels. At 167 grams, Pixel 3a XL is also quite light.

In contrast, the OnePlus 6T has a water-drop notch on the front and a glass and metal body, which gives it a more premium look. OnePlus 6T is available in Mirror Black/Midnight Black and a Purple coloured variant. However, the phone weighs 185 grams, which makes it heavier than the Pixel 3a XL.

Advertising

The company also launched a more premium option in partnership with McLaren. OnePlus 6T has a bigger 6.41 inches display with less prominent bezels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. OnePlus is using an AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top. OnePlus 6T does not have an IP rating for water and dust resistance nor does it have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the most compact device in this list. The phone has a 5.8-inch display which also has a Full HD+ resolution with Samsung using a Flat Dynamic AMOLED screen. The display aspect ratio is 19:9 with 438ppi pixel density. At 150 grams, the Galaxy S10e is the lightest option in the list. The phone has a glass and metal body design.

What is unique about the S10e display is the punch hole or ‘Infinity O’ display, where the front camera is inside the screen. The phone also comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy S10e: Processor, Storage, Battery

The Pixel 3a XL appears to be the most underpowered in this list with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and there’s no microSD slot. Though Google’s new phone comes with unlimited storage on Google Photos at full resolution. There’s only RAM and storage option available right now. Pixel 3a XL has a big 3700 mAh battery with 18W fast charging being provided in-box.

The OnePlus 6T is powered by 2018’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is a flagship level processor.This phone has been all about the performance. It starts at 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM and there’s a 10GB RAM option also (only for McLaren edition). The storage offered is 64GB, 128GB and 256GB, though this has no microSD slot either.

OnePlus 6T has a 3700 mAh battery, and comes with fast charging support, though in-box charger is 5V 4A. The McLaren Edition of the phone has 30W Warp Charging from OnePlus.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e US variants run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, but in India it runs Exynos 9820 octa-core processor. It comes with 6 or 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB storage. There is a microSD slot here with 512GB support.

On the battery front, the smallest Galaxy phone has a 3100 mAh battery, though Samsung has included features Wireless PowerShare and it is compatible with Fast Charging on wired and wireless. Samsung could bring the 25W fast charging to all models of S10 in the future, though right now only the 5G variant has this.

Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy S10e: Camera

The Pixel 3a XL’s camera puts the focus on software as is the case with other Google Pixel phones. The rear camera is 12.2MP with Dual-Pixel focus and Google is using the Sony IMX363 sensor for this. The front camera is 8MP. The rear camera has OIS and EIS as well for stabilization on video.

Google has packed the phone’s camera software with all key features like Night Sight, a new Time Lapse feature, Top Shot, HDR+ mode, SuperZoom. The phone supports Portrait mode on the front and back as well.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S10e review: Compact, elegant, and powerful

OnePlus 6T has a dual-rear camera with the company using a 16MP+20MP rear camera. The 16MP sensor is Sony IMX 519 with OIS while the 20MP one is the Sony IMX 376K. The OnePlus 6T also has Time Lapse feature along with a Nightscape mode and HDR mode on photo. The front camera is 16MP on the OnePlus 6T.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e has a dual camera at the back with OIS with 12MP+16MP combination. The 12MP sensor has a Super Speed Dual Pixel autofocus technology and dual aperture technology from Samsung with f/1.5 and f/2.4 supported. The 16MP rear camera is ultrawide with 123-degree support and the phone has 0.5X optical zoom and up to 8X digital zoom. The front camera on the S10e is 10MP with Dual Pixel AF and f/1.9 aperture.

Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy S10e: Software, other features

Pixel 3a XL has stock Android with the phones running Android Pie. Users can however test the Android Q beta on these phones by registering their device on the official website. Pixel 3a XL also comes with features we see on other Google Pixel phones, which includes Active Edge, where squeezing the phone on the sides will activate the Google Assistant. Digital Wellbeing, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Display, Smart Storage, Google Duo integration in the dialer are also present on the Pixel 3a XL.

Read more: Google Pixel 3a XL hands-on: Can this deliver a great performance?

Coming to the OnePlus 6T, it has an display fingerprint sensor, it runs the Android Pie OS as well with OxygenOS on top. OnePlus has included its own customizations on top, including its own take on Navigation Gestures, a dedicated Gaming mode and Smart boost, which ensures faster load time for apps.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e has a fingerprint scanner at the side inside the power button. The phone runs Samsung’s own One UI based on Android Pie, which has features like a dedicated Dark Mode, improved design interface to name a few. The Galaxy S10e also comes with Bixby, which is Samsung’s own voice assistant, and a dedicated button for the same.

Pixel 3a XL vs OnePlus 6T vs Galaxy S10e: Price

Google Pixel 3a XL costs Rs 44,999 in India. Those who want a more affordable option can consider the Pixel 3a which is Rs 39,999 in India. However, for the specifications, the price is on the higher side.

OnePlus 6T, which will soon be replaced by OnePlus 7, costs Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on Amazon India, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB version will cost Rs 37,999. The McLaren Edition will cost Rs 46,999 online on Amazon India. Offline prices are the same, though the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 29,999.

Advertising

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S10e, it has an official price tag of Rs 55,900 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB option. This is the only option available in India right now. Samsung is also offering Rs 4,000 cashback on HDFC Credit Cards EMI. Samsung is also offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the phone, and combining this with HDFC bank offer, means one can get the device for Rs 46,900 effective price.