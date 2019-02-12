Google Pixel 3 Lite spotted with Android 10, 2GB RAM and Snapdragon 625

Recently Google Pixel 3A was spotted on Geekbench. The specifications of the phone suggest a mid-range version of the high-end Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL devices, as first reported by a tech website Nashville Chatter.

Google Pixel 3A is also known as Google Pixel 3 Lite. The Geekbench listing of Google Pixel 3A suggests that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (MSM8953) coupled with 2GB RAM.

Pixel 3A registered a single-core score of 732 on Geekbench and a multi-core score of 3184. The CPU of the device is clocked at 1.80 GHz. The listing also shows that the device is not running on Android 9 Pie, but on Android 10 Q, which is yet to launch.

Earlier reports suggested that Google’s stripped-down versions of flagship Pixel 3 smartphones, Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 670 processor and Snapdragon 710 processor respectively. However, the Geekbench listing for Pixel 3A (Pixel 3 Lite) shows that it is powered by a less powerful Snapdragon 625 processor.

Last month, we witnessed “Google Pixel 3a XL” on Geekbench which scored 1640 on single-core performance and 4973 on multi-score performance.

The listing for Pixel 3A XL showed the device running on Android 9 (while Pixel 3A is running on Android 10). It had 4GB of RAM and the CPU was clocked at 1.71 GHz (lower than 1.80 GHz of Pixel 3A). Codenamed Bonito, the processor in Pixel 3A XL is expected to be Snapdragon 710.

It looks like Google is testing its new Android OS on the upcoming Pixel devices, that is why we saw Android 9 on Pixel 3A XL Geekbench January listing, but Android 10 on lower variant Pixel 3A in February. It was reported that Google will launch Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite in India first, though so far there is no indication of a launch.

Pixel 3 Lite may feature a 5.5-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL Lite may have a 6-inch screen. The phones could come with a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.