Google Pixel 3a shows up on Geekbench, hints at 4GB RAM, octa-core processor

Google Pixel 3a has been spotted on Geekbench with similar hardware to the earlier leaked Pixel 3a XL. The company is expected to launch both the new smartphones at its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2019, which commences on May 7. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

According to the listing, the Google Pixel 3a will be powered by a Qualcomm processor, however, the listing did not specify which one. The device scored much lower than the Pixel 3a XL, which might mean it will sport a lower powered processor compared to the Snapdragon 710 which is expected on the Pixel 3a XL.

Google Pixel 3a will come with 4GB of RAM and will run the company’s own Android 9.0 Pie operating system. The device managed to score 1625 in Geekbench’s single-core test, whereas, it was able to score 5206 in its multi-core test.

To recall, we recently got to see the Canadian pricing of Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL leaked online. The Pixel 3a will cost CAD 649 (approximately Rs 33,640), whereas the Pixel 3a XL will cost CAD 799 (approximately Rs 41,415).

Evan Blass, the leakster recently posted images of how the Pixel 3a will look like from the back and the front. The images also showed two colour variants of the device – White and Purple. The device will look a quite similar to the Pixel 3, however, it is being said to sport a plastic body instead of a metal and glass body we get to see in the Pixel 3.

According to earlier leaks, both smartphones are expected to feature LCD displays, a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, 12.2MP camera sensor on the back and a 2,915mAh battery, with support for fast charging.