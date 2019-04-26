Google Pixel 3a purple colour option leaked, might launch on May 7 at I/O 2019

Google might launch its budget variant of the Pixel 3 lineup smartphones on May 7, which is also the first day of Google I/O, the company’s developer’s conference. Now, Evan Blass, who is also known as EvLeaks has posted an image of the upcoming Pixel 3a’s purple colour variant on Twitter.

To recall, Blass had earlier posted an image of the Pixel 3a, showing how the phone will look like from the front and back.

In the image, we can see that the device sports a similar look to the Pixel 3, however, it is expected to sport a plastic build. The top half of the Pixel 3a’s back has a light purple tinge to it, whereas the bottom half looks like it is white. The ‘G’ logo on the bottom is a much more solid purple colour. On the right edge of the phone, we also see that the device sports a purple volume rocker and a bright yellow power button.

Till date, Google has given its Pixel colour variants cheeky names like Very Black, Not Pink, Kinda Blue and more, so we expect the company to use a similar naming scheme for this colour variant.

According to earlier leaks, Google might also launch a bigger variant of the Pixel 3a, dubbed Pixel 3a XL. Both smartphones are expected to feature LCD displays, a Snapdragon 670 processor and 4GB RAM. They will come with the same 12.2MP camera sensor on the back like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Pixel 3a is said to have a 2,915mAh battery, with support for fast charging. Both the devices will run the company’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system.