Google Pixel 3a press render leaks, official launch expected on May 7

Google Pixel 3a has been leaked again, this time a press render of the upcoming smartphone has surfaced online. The render has confirmed earlier leaks that showcased the Pixel 3a with a single camera.

Blass has published a photo of the Pixel 3a that shows both the front and back of the device. As expected, the phone will have a more traditional design, akin to the Pixel 3. The Pixel 3a is unlikely to bring any significant design changes and will likely stick with the same two-tone design seen on the previous Pixel smartphones.

The render has revealed that the Pixel 3a will sport an older design language with wide bezels above and below the screen. While it’s not 100 per cent confirmed, the Pixel 3a might come with a plastic back. There’s no notch on the Pixel 3a, just like the Pixel 3.

Google Pixel 3a pic.twitter.com/WFb1bfvlK9 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 24, 2019

Not just the Pixel 3a, Google also has the Pixel 3a XL in the works. Both smartphones are expected to feature LCD displays, a Snapdragon 670 processor and 4GB RAM. The phones will come with the same 12.2MP single camera same as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The battery on the Pixel 3a will be the same 2,915mAh found in the flagship Pixel 3. As one would expect, the devices will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

Also read: Google I/O 2019: Android Q, Pixel 3a, 3a XL, and everything else to expect

The phones are expected for a while now with many rumours pointing towards a May 7 launch. That means the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will likely be launched at Google I/O, which kicks off on May 7 in Mountain View, California.