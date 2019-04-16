Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL to launch on May 7, carrier prices leaked

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL could launch on May 7, as a teaser page on the Google Store indicates something big is coming to the Pixel universe on the date. May 7 is also the first day of Google’s upcoming I/O developer conference.

The page does have the word ‘Avengers’ in the url, so it could be an announcement for an ‘Avengers’ edition of the Pixel 3 phones and not necessarily the Pixel 3a series. The video on the Google online store announcement page also hints at some kind of collaboration with the Avengers, though hopefully it will be more than just more AR stickers in the Pixel camera.

Coming to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, these are supposed to be the new variants in the Pixel 3 series and could be ‘more affordable’. The carrier prices of the Google Pixel 3a series was also leaked online, and they might not be so affordable. It appears Google could continue with a more premium pricing for the Pixel series in general, if one were to consider the reported specifications. .

According to GSMArena, the Pixel 3a codenamed Sargo will cost CAD $649, which is around $490. The bigger Pixel 3a XL codenamed Bonito could have a price of CAD $799 or $600. Screenshots of the prices were posted on Reddit.

Earlier it was reported that the Pixel 3a could start at Eur 450 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Essentially, the Pixel 3a could start at $500, while the bigger version will start at $600, which is not so affordable.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications

According to leaks, the Pixel 3a series will have a plastic body, and not the glass and metal that we saw on the Pixel 3 phones. The Pixel 3a will have a smaller 5.6-inch full HD+ display, while the bigger variant will come with 6-inch display with a similar resolution. The overall look and design will be similar to the Pixel phones though.

The maximum RAM expected is 4GB considering that was the maximum RAM offered on the Pixel 3 series. We expect the phones to offer minimum 64GB storage and will likely run Android Pie.

Coming to the processors, the smaller Pixel 3a could run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, while the bigger one will have the Snapdragon 710. The camera could be 8MP on the front and 12MP on the back. Previously, we have seen camera samples from the Pixel 3a series being leaked online. Now whether Google offers the same quality performance on the Pixel 3a as the regular Pixel phones will be an important question.