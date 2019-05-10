Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL teardown by iFixit reveals Samsung panel for display

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have officially been launched, and the two get a higher repair score from iFixit, compared to the original Pixel 3 phones. iFixit is known for conducting teardowns of popular phones and revealing how easy it is to repair them. The Pixel 3a series also have a display from Samsung, according to the teardown.

Advertising

According to the iFixit teardown, the phones are easy to repair and they also point tout that plastic might seem like a downgrade from the glass body on the Pixel 3 series, but it is more durable than what the more expensive phones are offering. The iFixit teardown also points out that “phone’s screen is only attached to the phone with ‘easily separated adhesive,’ which means that replacing a broken display will be easier to replace and repair.

However, it also notes that this same feature also makes the phone very vulnerable to water damage. Keep in mind that Pixel 3a phones do not come with an IP rating for water or dust resistance, unlike the bigger variants.

Both phones also come without the Visual Core custom chipset from Google, which is there no the Pixel 3 devices, and is used to enhance some of the camera features like TopShot and PhotoBooth.

Advertising

Also read | Pixel 3a XL first impressions: The same great experience, but at the right price?

According to iFixit, most components on Pixel 3a series can be easily replaced once the display assembly is removed, and the phone is repair friendly which is crucial for users who might want to hold on to the phones for longer. In total, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL get six out of 10 on iFixit’s repair score. In comparison, the more expensive Pixel 3 series has a score of four.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL specifications

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have a polycarbonate body, and run the same Qualcomm Sanpdragon 670 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smaller phone has 5.6-inch full HD+ display, while the bigger one has a 6-inch full HD+ display. Both have Dragon Trail glass on top for extra protection and not Corning Gorilla Glass.

Pixel 3a phones have a 12.2MP rear camera at the back, and an 8MP front camera with OIS and EIS on both. Google is promising a similar camera experience as the Pixel 3 phones, though it has said there will be a slight difference in the image quality, given the difference in processors and the fact that the newer phones come without visual core. Battery on the Pixel 3a is 3000 mAh, Pixel 3a XL has a 3700 mAh battery.

India prices for Pixel 3a are Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 for the bigger variant. Only the Black and white colour options are coming to India, the purple variant is not launching here.