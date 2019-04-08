Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications revealed: Everything we know so far

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be the latest mid-range devices from the company, and the two were officially spotted on the Google Play Developer console. For the past few months we have seen several leaks about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, including camera samples, detailed specifications as well as image renders. The Pixel 3a series will likely be a more affordable version of the Pixel 3 phones, according to several reports. Here’s everything we know about the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL devices.

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL: Google Play Developer console listing

As pointed out the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were spotted on the device catalog of the Google Play Developer Console. While the listing has been removed for now, screenshots of the same were posted on imgur and Reddit.

According to the Reddit thread and screenshots, the Pixel 3a XL will have 4GB RAM, a 6-inch display with 400 pixel density and 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution, which is full HD+. The phone will run Android Pie or Android 9.

The Pixel 3a has 4GB RAM as well, but a smaller 5.6-inch full HD+display at 2220 x 1080 pixels resolution, and pixel density of 440 ppi. The phone will run Android Pie. While Google Pixel 3a has the codename Sargo, the bigger variant has the codename Bonito.

Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL: Expected launch date?

According to the latest leak, the phones are expected in mid-2019, which does not reveal much. They could be revealed unofficially at the Google I/O conference in May 2019, but again none of this is confirmed.

The Google Pixel 4 series is expected around October, if one goes by the timeline of the previous Pixel launches. So the Pixel 3a series will have to launch before that, and a May launch timeline seems realistic. Given the phones have been spotted on the Play Console database, it is safe to say that the new phones could be revealed soon.

Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL: Other specifications

Based on previous leaks by 9to5Google,, the Pixel 3a could run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. The device will come with an 8MP wide-angle front camera and a 12MP camera at the back. Battery will be 3,000 mAh on this smaller variant.

Previously leaks also claimed the Pixel 3a XL could run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and might even come with 6GB RAM, but that looks unlikely given that the Pixel 3 XL maxes out at 4GB RAM and the Google Play Developer console data contradicts this. It is expected that the camera will be the same on both the Pixel 3a phones.

Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL: Prices

The Pixel 3 series has premium pricing and in India it officially starts at Rs 71,000 going up to Rs 92,000 for the Pixel 3 XL with 128GB on board storage. With the Pixel 3a, one expects more affordable pricing, around the $400 price mark, which in India comes to around Rs 27,000 or closer. The expectation is that Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 price mark, though Google could spring a surprise and go for a different price strategy altogether.