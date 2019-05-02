Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and prices leaked alongside press renders

Google Pixel 3a has been leaked once again ahead of the official announcement which includes press renders, specifications and pricing. According to a video posted by YouTube channel This is Tech Today, the price of Google Pixel 3a will start from $399 (about Rs 28,000) and the price of Pixel 3a XL will start from $479 (about Rs 33,000).

Advertising

Previously, WinFuture revealed the prices of the Google Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL to be Euro 450 (about Rs 35,000) and Euro 550 (about Rs 42,800) respectively. The new report suggests that Google will price the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL more aggressively.

Droid Life shared press renders of Google Pixel 3a, which show three colour variants of the device– White, Purple and Black. It also shared some press renders of the mid-range Pixel devices which reveal that the phone will have night sight support. Touted as camera phones, Pixel 3a devices will be capable of low light photography.

Google’s teaser page on Flipkart also talks about night sight and low light photography. The page says, “Something big is coming to the Pixel universe.” The details will be revealed on May 8. Since Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at the Google I/O 2019 on May 7, it makes sense that the device will be available in India, a day after the announcement.

Advertising

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications

Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today shares an image of Pixel 3a box with 64GB storage written on it. While Google Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 2220×1080 pixels resolution, the Pixel 3a XL sports a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160×1080 pixels resolution.

Also read | Google says new hardware coming on May 7 at I/O, as it admits Pixel 3 fared badly

As per the earlier leaks, Pixel 3a will have a 3,000mAh battery and the Pixel 3a XL will have a larger 3,700mAh battery. Both the devices will support 18W fast charging. The phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and the back camera on the two devices is said to be a 12.2MP sensor and the front camera is an 8MP shooter. As per a Pixel 3a Geekbench listing, the phone will come with 4GB of RAM.