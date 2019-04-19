Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL revealed in official press renders ahead of launch

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have leaked in official press renders, ahead of their expected launch on May 7. Google’s own online store hints that something big is coming to the Pixel universe on May 7, and there are hints of an Avengers collaboration as well.

Advertising

The expectation is the Pixel 3a series will be a mid-range, more affordable option to the Pixel series, and could come with the promise of the same, high-quality camera performance that is the USP of the Pixel devices. Leaks prices indicated Pixel 3a will start $450 and the bigger variant could be closer to $500.

According to AndroidHeadlines,, which has shared the renders, these are official end product images of the two phones that Google will launch. The renders give a clear look at the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The devices have a rather prominent top and bottom bezel. On the top there’s an indent visible, which indicates that the phones might come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Pixel series has not come with a headphone jack, starting with the Pixel 2 phones and this trend continued with Pixel 3 devices. But it looks like with the Pixel 3a, Google might retain this particular feature. This has also been reported by leaks in the past that Google will add the headphone jack to both phones.

Advertising

The Pixel 3a phones also have front-facing speakers based on the official press render that has been leaked by the report. According to previous reports, Pixel 3a phones will come with a plastic body with the smaller Pixel 3a sporting a 5.6-inch full HD+ display, while the Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch display with a full HD+ resolution.

Read more: Android’s senior VP teases ‘unreleased phone’, could be Pixel 3a series

The design language of the phones will be similar to the Pixel 3 phones. Both phones will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space with Android Pie. While the smaller Google Pixel 3a will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, the other will run the Snapdragon 710 chipset. Camera specifications will be 8MP on the front and 12MP at the back.

The Google Pixel 3 phones have dual-front cameras, so the wide-angle selfie feature will likely be missing from the phones. The camera app should have all the same features as the Pixel 3 devices, including Portrait mode on the front and back despite a single lens.