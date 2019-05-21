Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL reportedly shutting down without warning, complain users

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL just launched, but it looks like users are already reporting issues with these devices, which are randomly shutting down without warning. The Pixel 3a complaints have been posted by users on Reddit, and the Google support pages, and the company is yet to acknowledge the issue.

According to the complaints, the Pixel 3a phones will randomly shutdown and the user then has to perform a hard reset to get the phone back to a working stage. However, other users report the problem persists even when they carry out the hard reset. One user wrote on the Google support page, “Anyone else having this issue? I pocket my phone throughout the day and it seems to be having a sleep bug constantly. It’s happened 3 times today. It requires me to hold the power button down for 10 seconds to force shut down, and then power it back on like normal.”

The post by the user also said that one user on Reddit told him that he had contacted customer service, who then sent him a new phone. The user also speculates this appears to be a software issue, rather than a hardware problem.

Other users have responded to his post on the support page, saying they too are facing the exact same problem on their Pixel 3a phones. One reply reads, “I’m seeing this as well, though in my case holding down the power button alone wouldn’t do it. I had to hold down power and volume down and boot the phone that way. I have a 3a XL.”

On the Reddit thread, some users have reported that the Google is sending them a new phone as well. Based on the comment, the problem appears to be affecting both the Pixel 3a and the bigger Pixel 3a XL phones. Google has not yet commented on the issue.

Of course, this is not the first time that problems have been reported regarding a Pixel device soon after it launched. When the Google Pixel 3 launched last year, users had taken to the support pages and to Reddit to complain about overheating problems, which were also causing the device to shutdown. Users had shared screenshots of a Pixel 3 flashing the message that the device was too warm and that it would be turned off.

There were also complaints that Pixel had memory management issues with apps being force killed in the background and the camera app was not saving some photos. Google had said it would issue a fix for the memory management problem.