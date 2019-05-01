Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL receive Bluetooth certification, teaser spotted on Flipkart

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to launch at the company’s annual developer conference on May 7. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphones have received Bluetooth SIG Certifications, which reveal that the devices will support Bluetooth 5.0.

Separately, Google Pixel 3a series ‘Notify Me’ teaser page has also been spotted on e-commerce site Flipkart, which suggests the phone will arrive on the platform on May 8. “Help is on the way. Something big is coming to the Pixel universe. Know more on 8th May,” the teaser reads.

Now, the phones are expected to launch on May 7 in San Francisco in PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) time zone and the time difference with IST (Indian Standard Time) is almost 12 hours, so it makes sense the phones will be available a day after on May 8 in India.

The teaser also suggests Night Sight mode for Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, which was introduced to enable Pixel users to capture low light photos with more details and accuracy. The Night Sight mode first arrived on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL late last year, followed by Pixel 2 series phones.

As per Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Bluetooth SIG listing, both the phones will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support and run Android 9.0 Pie. In addition, the two phones have been spotted with four model numbers each, which hint at different SIM or storage configurations for different markets.

Google Pixel 3a has model numbers G020E, G020F, G020G, and G020H, while Pixel 3a XL has been listed with model numbers G020A, G020B, G020C, and G020D.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were leaked in official press renders, revealing a design similar to the Pixel 3 phones, though the new phones could come with a plastic body instead of glass that we saw on the flagships. There will be no notch and thick bezels. As per a Pixel 3a Geekbench listing, it will be powered by a Qualcomm processor and come with 4GB RAM.

Google Pixel 3a is expected in a Purple colour option as well in addition to a White colour model, according to images posted by tipster Evan Blass. More details include LCD displays, 12.2MP back camera on the two phones, a Snapdragon 670 for Pixel 3a, and Snapdragon 710 for Pixel 3a XL.