Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL not eligible for Android Q beta program until June

Google has updated its Android Developer’s beta page for the Android Q beta. The page now consists of a note, which states that the newly launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will not be eligible for the beta program until June. Which means you cannot signup for the Android Q beta automatic over the air (OTA) update.

Advertising

As of now, the only eligible devices from Google include the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL. You can still get the Android Q Beta 3 on your Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL by downloading and manually flashing the OTA files on to the smartphone.

This is a bit odd, as many Pixel 3a owners have reported online that they were able to sign-up for the Android Beta Program till last Tuesday. This might mean that Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL users who are on the beta won’t be receiving any more beta updates till June.

To recall, both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL were launched with Android’s March update and according to reports will be receiving both the April and May security patches bundled into an update this Monday.

Advertising

Also Read: Here’s how you can install Android Q on your Pixel smartphone

Google according to its schedule will be releasing the Android Q Beta 4 in June, which is when Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will get support for running Android Q betas via OTAs.

To recall, Google announced the launch of its new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones along with Android Q beta 3 at its I/O 2019 developers conference.