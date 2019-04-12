Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL case renders reveal 3.5mm headset jack, single front cameras

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL case renders have been leaked online, revealing a design similar to the Pixel 3 series and single front cameras. The mid-range smartphones are said to be more affordable variants of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which were launched last year.

Advertising

The image renders posted on Twitter by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, suggest dual-tone back finish design that we saw on the Pixel 3. However, unlike the flagship phones, the new Pixel 3a devices will have a 3.5mm headset jack.

Watch: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL unboxing

Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will have thick bezels on the top and bottom of the screen, and single front-facing cameras. The last year’s phones have 8MP dual front camera systems.

The speakers could at the bottom, instead of dual front-facing speakers on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The prominent bezels suggest a design like Pixel 3, and not Pixel 3 XL, which sports a larger bezel-less screen with a notch on top. Google is expected to ditch a notched design display on the new phones.

Advertising

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL could have a single rear camera, though it remains unclear if the resolution will be the same 12.2MP like the Pixel 3 phones. Given, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be mid-range phones, the company could go with a lower resolution for back cameras.

Earlier this month, Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL appeared on Google Play Console database with codenames ‘Sargo’ and ‘Bonito’ respectively. For those who are not aware, the Play Console is a library of devices which the developers can use to whitelist or blacklist from installing applications.

The Pixel 3a also spotted on tech giant’s website after it accidentally appeared on the tech giant’s online store, as per a GSMArena report.

Also read: Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications revealed: Everything we know so far

As for specifications, the Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch display with 400 pixel density and full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels). The Pixel 3a is said to launch with a smaller 5.6-inch full HD+display with a pixel density of 440 ppi.

According to a 9to5Google report, the Pixel 3a could run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. The device will come with an 8MP wide-angle front camera and a 12MP camera at the back. The battery will be 3,000 mAh.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3a XL could run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The cameras on the two phones are expected to be the same. Both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are speculated to feature 4GB RAM and run Android 9.0 Pie.

The launch date for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have not been officially confirmed as of now, but the phones are expected in mid-2019. They could be revealed unofficially at the Google I/O conference in May 2019, but none of this is confirmed.