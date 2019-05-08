Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL announced: Specifications, price in India and more

Google’s Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones are now official and were officially revealed during the company’s keynote at its I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California. Pixel 3a series will be Flipkart exclusive in India and pre-orders are now open. The phones will go on sale by May 15 in the Indian market. Here’s a look at the Pixel 3a prices, specifications

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL: Price in India

The Pixel 3a will cost Rs 39,999 in India, while the Pixel 3a XL will cost Rs 44,999. Google is launching these phones in only one variant: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. These can support two SIM, though the second SIM is via an eSIM. Google says the Pixel 3a phones will support on Airtel and Jio networks, which already offer the capability for the Pixel 3 series in India.

Pixel 3a series has launched in three colours globally: White, Black and Purple, but India will not get the purple variant.

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL: Specifications

The Pixel 3a has a 5.6″ display which has an FHD+ (2220 x 1080) resolution. This is a gOLED screen with 441 ppi pixel density and 18.5:9 resolution. The display has Dragon Trail glass on top for protection. The bigger Pixel 3a XL has a 6.0-inch screen with FHD+ (2160 x 1080) resolution. This is also a gOLED screen at 402 ppi with 18:9 aspect ratio and Dragon Trail on top. Both phones support Always-on Display feature.

Dimensions of the Pixel 3a are 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm and it weighs 147g, while the Pixel 3a XL is 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm and 167g in weight. The phones have a polycarbonate body with the half matte, half glass like finish at the back as we saw on the Pixel 3 phones. Both phones have a 3.5 mm headphones jack as well, which is not present on Pixel 3. Google has also added one front firing and one bottom firing Stereo speakers on the phone.

Both the Pixel phones run Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, which is clocked at a maximum of 2.0GHz and this is an octa-core processor. The processor is paired with Adreno 615 and comes with Titan M Security Module as well. However, unlike the Pixel 3 phones, this one does not have the Visual Core processing chip.

RAM on board is 4GB and it is LPDDR4x with 64GB storage. Google is providing unlimited storage for videos, photos at full resolution on Google Photos app.

Google Pixel 3a phones come with a 12.2MP rear camera with Dual-Pixel focus technology and the company is using a Sony IMX363 sensor. The rear camera has OIS and EIS as well. The aperture is f/1.8. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture.

The camera has features like Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, HDR+ mode, Night Sight, and there’s a new Time-lapse mode as well. The rear camera can record video at 4K at 30fps, while the front camera can record at a maximum of 1080p at 30 fps.

On the battery front, Google Pixel 3a has a 3000mAh battery and the company is promising up to 7 hours of go with 15 minutes of charge. The video playback being claimed is up to 12 hours. Pixel 3a XL has a bigger 3700mAh with Google claiming up to 14 hours of video playback for the battery life. Both the phones come with USB-C 18W adapter for fast charging.

The two phones run Android Pie out of the box, though users can install the Android Q beta on these as well. Google is promising security updates for a minimum of three years and a minimum of three years of OS updates.

Sensors on the Pixel 3a phones are Active Edge, Proximity/Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer/ Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Pixel Imprint, which is the back-mounted fingerprint sensor for fast unlocking, Barometer, Android Sensor Hub and Haptics. Connectivity options on the Pixel 3a are: Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 + , NFC, Google Cast.