Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive June 2019 security patch

Google has started rolling out the first security patch for its latest Pixel 3a series smartphones which comprise of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. After this security update, both the Pixel 3a series smartphones will be eligible for Android Q beta program which was earlier limited only to older devices in the lineup such as the Pixel 3 series. The June security patch addresses 11 issues which also include vulnerabilities ranging from high to critical.

The Android security patch for Pixel 3a series devices comes with a fix for a security vulnerability in the media framework which was earlier vulnerable to remote attackers who could run arbitrary code disguised as a regular file. The patch also fixes the issues which allowed user information to be disclosed remotely without their permission.

Apart from addressing the issues, those users who have been waiting for the past month to try the Android Q beta by Google on their Pixel 3a series devices will be allowed to do so following the latest update.

The latest June security update will show in System Update section in Settings of the Pixel 3a series phones. Also, users can manually download the latest security patch for Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL from Google’s website.

To recall, Google had launched the Pixel 3a series devices in May during its keynote in I/O 2019. The devices came with the March security patch out of the box. Google had also updated its Android Developer’s beta page for the Android Q beta with a note that said that the recently launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will not be eligible for the beta program until June.