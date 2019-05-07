Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL to launch tonight: From price to specifications, everything we know

Google is expected to unveil its latest mid-range devices — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL — at the Google I/O conference which begins later tonight. The Pixel 3a phones are likely to launch in India tomorrow as indicated by a dedicated Pixel page on e-commerce website Flipkart.

Both the phones have been subjected to a number of leaks including image renders, official posters, and specs sheet leak. The prices for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have also been allegedly leaked. Recently, the devices were spotted at display in two colours — Purple-ish and Black — at a Best Buy store in Springfield, Ohio.

The boxes revealed a 6-inch screen, 64GB internal storage model for Pixel 3a XL and 5.6-inch screen size for the Pixel 3a. Here is everything we know about the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Google Pixel 3a specifications (leaked)

Recently, Roland Quandt shared spec sheet of the Google Pixel 3a on Twitter. As per the sheet, the Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2220×1080 pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with Adreno 615 GPU. The storage configuration of the Pixel 3a is 4GB of RAM + 64 GB of internal storage.

The sheet reveals that the phone will have a 12.2MP (f/1.8) rear camera with optical and electronic image stabilisation and an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera. The Pixel 3a will be able to capture footage in 4K at 30fps. The battery on the phone has 3,000mAh capacity with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

Google Pixel 3a retains the 3.5mm audio jack and it will ship with the 18W fast charger in the box. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie. These specifications fall in line with previous leaks by 9to5Google, Droid Life, Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today YouTube channel and device catalogue of Google Play Developer Console.

Google Pixel 3a specsheet (translated) pic.twitter.com/AGBF3ITw3v — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 6, 2019

Google Pixel 3a XL specifications (leaked)

Previously, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were spotted on the device catalogue of Google Play Developer Console. The listing (now removed) revealed that Pixel 3a XL will feature a 6-inch Ful HD+ display with 2160×1080 pixels resolution. Another leak claimed that the Pixel 3a XL will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL price (leaked)

Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been tipped to come in three colour options– Purple-ish, Black, and White. According to a report by SlashLeaks, Google Pixel 3a XL will cost Rs 44,999 when it launches in India on May 8. That is the equivalent of around $648 in the US and around Euro 579 in Europe.

In a separate leak, YouTuber Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today channel claims the Pixel 3a is expected to cost $399 (or approx Rs 27,602), while the Pixel 3a XL will have a retail price of $479 (or approx Rs 33,136). Earlier, WinFuture revealed the prices of the Google Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL to be Euro 450 (about Rs 35,000) and Euro 550 (about Rs 42,800) respectively.