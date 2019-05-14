Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL first sale tomorrow on Flipkart: Price, launch offers

Google had launched the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones last week during Google I/O 2019 in Mountain View, California. Following a week after its launch, the smartphones will finally be going on sale for the first time tomorrow, May 15 in India.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL sale: Price, launch offers

The Google Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999, while the Google Pixel 3a XL will be sold at Rs 44,999. Google will be launching these two phones in just one single variant – 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. These smartphones can support two SIM, though the second SIM is via an eSIM. Both the devices will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Buyers of Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL can get up to Rs 4,000 off through their HDFC credit or debit cards. Along with this, buyers will also get up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange of their old smartphones.

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL customers can also buy the smartphones with the help of no-cost EMI of up to 6 months through Bajaj Finserv and all debit and credit cards. Flipkart Plus customers will get Rs 1,000 additional off by redeeming 20 Flipkart Coins.

Apart from these, Google is also offering a three-month subscription of YouTube Music Premium for free. Also, Flipkart is giving the buyers a chance to return their Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL smartphones within 90 days of their purchase at 90 per cent buyback value as a part of their ‘Love it or Return It’ challenge.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL sale: Features, variants

Google is launching the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in only one variant – 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. These can support two SIM, though the second SIM is via an eSIM. Google says the Pixel 3a phones will support on Airtel and Jio networks, which already offer the capability for the Pixel 3 series in India.

The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch display which has an FHD+ (2220 x 1080) resolution. There is a gOLED screen with 441 ppi pixel density and 18.5:9 resolution. The display has Dragon Trail glass on top for protection. In comparison, the bigger Pixel 3a XL has a 6-inch screen with FHD+ (2160 x 1080) resolution. This too is a gOLED screen at 402 ppi with 18:9 aspect ratio and Dragon Trail glass on top. Both smartphones support Always-on Display feature.

In terms of dimensions, the Pixel 3a has a dimension of 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm and it weighs 147g. on the other hand, the Pixel 3a XL is 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm and weighs 167g. Both devices have a polycarbonate body with the half matte, half glass like finish at the back as we saw on the Pixel 3 phones. The devices also have a 3.5 mm headphones jack as well, which is not present on Pixel 3. Google has also added one front firing and one bottom firing Stereo speakers on the phone.

Both the Pixel devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, which is clocked at a maximum of 2.0GHz and this is an octa-core processor. The processor is paired with Adreno 615 and comes with Titan M Security Module as well. However, unlike the Pixel 3 phones, this one does not have the Visual Core processing chip. RAM on board is 4GB and it is LPDDR4x with 64GB storage. Google is providing unlimited storage for videos, photos at full resolution on Google Photos app.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 3a phones come with a 12.2MP rear camera with Dual-Pixel focus technology and the company is using a Sony IMX363 sensor. The rear camera has OIS and EIS as well. The aperture is f/1.8. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture. The camera has features like Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Super Res Zoom, HDR+ mode, Night Sight, and there’s a new Time-lapse mode as well. The rear camera can record video at 4K at 30fps, while the front camera can record at a maximum of 1080p at 30 fps.

In terms of battery, the Google Pixel 3a has a 3,000mAh battery and the company promises up to 7 hours of power with 15 minutes of charge. The video playback being claimed is up to 12 hours. The Pixel 3a XL has a bigger 3,700mAh with Google claiming up to 14 hours of video playback for the battery life. Both the phones come with USB-C 18W adapter for fast charging.

The two phones run Android Pie out of the box, though users can install the Android Q beta on these as well. Google is promising security updates for a minimum of three years and a minimum of three years of OS updates.