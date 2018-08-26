Google Pixel 3 XL leaked unboxing video leaves nothing to the imagination

Google could be announced at an event held in October. Google could be announced at an event held in October.

Google Pixel 3 XL has surfaced once again, this time in a high-quality unboxing video that has been posted on to YouTube. A Russian electronics store has leaked a full-length unboxing video of Google Pixel XL 3. Not only does this video show off the design aspects of the phone, but one is also able to spot the software, and possible home wallpaper on Pixel 3 XL.

Posted by user In Digi, via Android Authority, one can see the phone being unboxed, with its charging facilities and headphone jack adapter also visible. In addition, the video shows the phone’s earbuds, that come with USB type-C support. The video further showcases Pixel 3 XL’s Quick Switch Adapter, along with #teampixel stickers. As one sees the phone, the glass back becomes quite apparent, almost confirming that Pixel 3 XL has an all-glass design. Also, as the phone is booted up, one is able to spot the ‘Pixel 3 XL’ under phone name, and ‘Android 9’ as the software. The video ends with a user attempting to test the upcoming Google flagship’s dual-front cameras.

Among the key specifications known, Pixel 3 XL will continue with one rear camera, that is to be supported by a Visual Core chip, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. While the display features a notch on top, it also hosts a dual-camera configuration, which could be capable of ‘Super Selfies’. Pixel 3 XL could offer facial recognition, though details of the same are yet to emerge. In addition, the phone is also expected to support wireless charging, supported by the glass back design seen in leaks. As with other flagships, Pixel 3 XL could be expected to run the Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Google plans to launch the Pixel 3 lineup on October 4, according to multiple reports.

