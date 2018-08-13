Google Pixel 3 XL to come with 6.7-inch display, 3430mAh battery: Report

Google plans to launch the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 on October 4. (Image of Pixel 2 XL for reprsentation) Google plans to launch the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 on October 4. (Image of Pixel 2 XL for reprsentation)

A leaked video shows off the upcoming Google Pixel 3 XL and revealed some more information about the phone. A Ukranian tech blogger shared a quick video (via Android Police) of the Pixel 3 XL going through AnTuTu, a popular benchmarking app.

Google Pixel 3 XL can be clearly seen in the video, flaunting a mammoth 6.7-inch (2960 x 1440) panel. A 6.7-inch display will make the Pixel 3 XL the largest smartphone to hit the market. For context, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch display.

The leaked video confirms a 3,430mAh battery, and also revealed a single 12.2MP rear-facing camera and triple 8MP front cameras. The app lists three sensors, but only two front cameras have been mentioned in leaks so far. Apparently, this is an error within the app. The video also confirms a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, Android 9 Pie, and the Adreno 630 GPU.

Earlier last week, a Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing video and a slew of images from a Telegram user in Ukranian revealed more details about the smartphone. Based on leaks and rumours, Google Pixel 3 will flaunt a notch above the screen, similar to the iPhone X and P20 Pro. Evidently, Google plans to pack a pair of wired Pixel Buds with a USB-C connector inside the box.

Google plans to launch the Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 on October 4. Apart from this, the second generation of Pixel Buds is also expected alongside the PixelBook 2. We are also expecting the launch of the Pixel Wath, Google’s first ever branded smartwatch.

