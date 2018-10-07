Google Pixel 3 XL price, design details leaked ahead of its debut on October 9

Google Pixel 3 XL units are retailing for ,030 on a Hong Kong Retailer’s website, ahead of the official launch on October 9 in New York. (Image Source: Engadget)

Google Pixel 3 series design, specifications, and other crucial details leaked ahead of its official debut on October 9. The hands-on images of the supposed Pixel 3 XL come courtesy of Engadget, who claim to have obtained the device from a Hong-Kong based mobile retailer, WahPhone Digital.

The hands-on images of the purported Google Pixel 3 XL corroborating previous leaks reveal a notch-style display. The device could be seen featuring minimal bezels on the front-fascia with a slightly thick chin at the bottom. From the backside, the Google Pixel 3 XL seems to carry similar design cue to that of the Google Pixel 2 XL with a mix of glass, aluminium and a circular-shaped fingerprint sensor at the centre. The retail does not share much ‘insight’ on the Pixel 3 XL’s specifications, except for a 6.3-inch display and 128GB of internal storage.

However, Engadget citing some system apps suggest that the upcoming Pixel phone could run Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. As per the report, the device has a screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 pixels and pack 4GB of RAM. Engadget speculates that Google might unveil a high-end variant as well with 6GB of RAM. The phone, as per the report ships with Google’s latest Android version, Android 9.0 Pie and include Active Edge, the squeeze feature that was introduced by HTC as Edge Sense.

In terms of optics, Engadget claims the upcoming Pixel 3 XL to come with a 12.2MP primary camera sensor and an 8MP camera sensor up front. As per the report, Google has likely added a super-wide lens on the front camera. The primary camera is said to be capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps while the front is ‘limited’ to 1080p.

Further, Engadget showcasing the retail box suggest that the phone bundle a few accessories that include a USB-C dongle, a pair of USB-C earphones, USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-A dongle and an 18W USB-C two-pin power adapter. The site claims that the Hong-Kong retailer is offering the Google Pixel 3 XL for a price at around $2,030 (roughly Rs 1,40,000). Previous reports have suggested that the higher model, Pixel 3 XL could carry a 3,430mAh battery.

Google will hold its Pixel 3 event on October 9 at 11am ET which 8:30pm IST. Besides the new Pixel 3 series, the Mountain View company is expected to unveil a “Home Hub,” a new Chromecast and a Chrome OS tablet or the Pixel Slate as it is being called at the event.

